Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.95.

ENPH traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. 3,027,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,780. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $877,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 767,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,900. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

