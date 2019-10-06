Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. GMP Securities reissued an average rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC set a $15.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. 818,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,673. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 35.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

