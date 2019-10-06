Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ET. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,349,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,043. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,376,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

