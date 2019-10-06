Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ET. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.90.
NYSE:ET traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,349,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,043. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,376,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.