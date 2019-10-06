Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Endo International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.89.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,503,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,114. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $699.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at $504,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 47.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 41.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

