Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EXK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.13 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.10. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,685,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $782,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 15.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the period. 18.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

