Encana (NYSE:ECA) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ECA has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Encana in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a hold rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Encana from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.55.

NYSE:ECA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 18,818,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,812,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. Encana has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Encana had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encana will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,748.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,200. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encana by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Encana by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 20,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Encana by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Encana by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encana by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

