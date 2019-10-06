Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of EDN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 62,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,758. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $319.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $5.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 122,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 90,485 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,635,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,867,000 after buying an additional 459,589 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

