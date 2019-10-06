Emphy (EPY) Market Cap Reaches $138,501.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Emphy has a market cap of $138,501.00 and $918.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emphy has traded up 74.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Emphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00692128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015207 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000586 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy (CRYPTO:EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emphy’s official website is emphy.io

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

