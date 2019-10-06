Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 140,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,686. The company has a market cap of $603.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 43.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 108.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

