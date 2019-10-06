Elixir Price Reaches $0.0011 (ELIX)

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Elixir token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last week, Elixir has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar. Elixir has a total market cap of $40,521.00 and $3.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elixir Token Profile

Elixir’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 35,431,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken . Elixir’s official website is elixirtoken.io

Elixir Token Trading

Elixir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elixir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

