Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ELAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a positive rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.98.

ELAN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,843,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael-Bryant Hicks bought 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $293,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd S. Young bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $265,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,421.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,497,497 shares of company stock worth $4,457,115. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

