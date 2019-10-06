eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised eHealth to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of EHTH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,652. eHealth has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 1,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.10 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $372,159.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $99,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and sold 174,627 shares valued at $18,016,648. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in eHealth by 2.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in eHealth by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in eHealth by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

