Edge Hits Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Edge has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Edge has a market cap of $4.05 million and $14,597.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can currently be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037936 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.11 or 0.05431658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001100 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,602,461 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, FCoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

