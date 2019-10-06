Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECHO. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of ECHO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 191,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,533. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $603.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $553.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 120.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth $7,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 14.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth $3,129,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

