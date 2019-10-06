Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.57.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

EV traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.73. 460,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,265. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $431.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 10th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 100,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.