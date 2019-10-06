Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. Eastgroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastgroup Properties.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.65.

In related news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,428,474.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $60,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $81,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.12. The stock had a trading volume of 92,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,098. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $87.69 and a 12 month high of $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.32.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

