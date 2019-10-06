East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Growth in loan and deposit balances are expected to support revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Moreover, the company has an impressive capital deployment plan, which reflects a strong balance sheet position. However, deteriorating credit quality remains a major near-term concern and could hurt financials. Further, relatively lower yields are expected to lead to decline in net interest margin, which, in turn will hurt top line growth. Also, continued rise in operating expenses will likely hurt its profitability. As the bank continues to make investments in technology, overall expenses are bound to increase.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

EWBC remained flat at $$42.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $62.63.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng bought 25,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,266.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,250 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $250,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,929.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 130.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,662,000 after acquiring an additional 817,822 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 63.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

