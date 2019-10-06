Dystem (DTEM) Achieves Market Cap of $4,654.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Dystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Dystem has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Dystem has a market capitalization of $4,654.00 and $1.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012287 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002877 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005337 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dystem

Dystem is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 7,381,992 coins and its circulating supply is 7,282,980 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio . Dystem’s official website is dystem.io

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

