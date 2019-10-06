DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sidoti downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $574.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.62. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.07 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $8,671,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $1,721,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

