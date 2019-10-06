Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 834.29 ($10.90).

Dunelm Group stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 839 ($10.96). The company had a trading volume of 427,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,389. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 992 ($12.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 858.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 880.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $20.50. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Ian Bull acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.49) per share, for a total transaction of £35,160 ($45,942.77). Also, insider Laura Carr acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.43) per share, with a total value of £96,250 ($125,767.67). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,000.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

