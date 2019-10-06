Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,100. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Dropcar has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Dropcar had a negative net margin of 158.72% and a negative return on equity of 215.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter.

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

