DraftCoin (DFT) Price Hits $0.0147 on Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $128,265.00 and $155.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,702,969 coins and its circulating supply is 8,702,969 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.