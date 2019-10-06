Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDY. TheStreet raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.
RDY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 168,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,402. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 624.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 85,432 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.08% of the company’s stock.
Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
