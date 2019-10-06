Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDY. TheStreet raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

RDY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 168,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,402. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 624.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 85,432 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

