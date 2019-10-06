Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DOVA stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. 469,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,763. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $814.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 544.09% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 7,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $115,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 85,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,534.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,427 shares of company stock worth $517,350. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,553,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,098,000 after buying an additional 427,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,347,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 175,605 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 164,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.