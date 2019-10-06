Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dova Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOVA traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.20. 469,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,763. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $814.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 7,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $115,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $147,172.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $517,350. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

