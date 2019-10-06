DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $40.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $42.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DISH. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

DISH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 923,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,540. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.40. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 100,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,238,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 300,005 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $9,510,158.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,497,577.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 700,005 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,159. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in DISH Network by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 48.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

