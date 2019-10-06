DigixDAO Reaches Market Cap of $24.70 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $24.70 million and $233,360.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for $12.35 or 0.00154952 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, BigONE, Binance and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00191608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.01035374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089844 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, BigONE, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Liqui, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

