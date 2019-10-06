Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $606,413.00 and $435.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00695317 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004263 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002811 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

