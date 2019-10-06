Digital Fantasy Sports Price Tops $0.0451 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038188 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.12 or 0.05434191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001084 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

