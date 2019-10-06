Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will report $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods posted sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. ValuEngine lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 77.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,198,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after purchasing an additional 962,473 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,376,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. 1,312,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

