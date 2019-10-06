DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.64.

NYSE:DRH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,006. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 60,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

