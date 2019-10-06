Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.52.

FANG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.42. 1,243,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,177. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $82.32 and a 1-year high of $136.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall J. Holder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,581,000 after purchasing an additional 275,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,935,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,860,000 after purchasing an additional 283,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $303,291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,872,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $204,020,000 after purchasing an additional 202,584 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

