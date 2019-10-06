Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEO. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.32. The company had a trading volume of 332,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Diageo has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.111 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

