DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will post sales of $37.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.60 million. DHI Group posted sales of $38.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $151.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.20 million to $151.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $159.75 million, with estimates ranging from $158.60 million to $160.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:DHX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 97,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

In other DHI Group news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 39,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $154,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DHI Group by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,469 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 5,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 460,700 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,590,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 391,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 334,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,802,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

