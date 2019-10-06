DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $168.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.44.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,914. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.26. DexCom has a 52 week low of $105.05 and a 52 week high of $178.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 534.57 and a beta of 0.66.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $2,146,294.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $238,180.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,660.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $15,562,115. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 628.5% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 6.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 185,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in DexCom by 36.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

