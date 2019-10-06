Devery (EVE) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Devery has a market capitalization of $54,379.00 and $14.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. In the last seven days, Devery has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Devery Token Profile

Devery was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,999,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,912 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

