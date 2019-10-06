Deutsche Bank Trims Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $145.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Clorox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.25.

NYSE:CLX traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.38. 1,224,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.59. Clorox has a 1 year low of $141.53 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 19.4% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

