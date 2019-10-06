Deutsche Bank Raises Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $88.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.79.

SGEN stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 950,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,347,699.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,535 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

