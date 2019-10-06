Denarius (D) Price Down 17.5% This Week

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Denarius has a market capitalization of $447,435.00 and approximately $726.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000130 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,391,881 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

