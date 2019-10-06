Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of DLX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.45. 234,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. Deluxe has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.08). Deluxe had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 534.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

