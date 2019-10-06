Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of DLX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.45. 234,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. Deluxe has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 534.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
Deluxe Company Profile
Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.
