Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Brokerages expect that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will report sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $9.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $13.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. 986,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. Delek US has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Delek US news, COO Frederec Green sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $286,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 417.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,611,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 143.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,067 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 82.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,276,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,715,000 after acquiring an additional 576,457 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delek US by 353.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 394,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Delek US by 1,777.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 343,939 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

