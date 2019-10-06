Decentraland (MANA) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $29.97 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, OKEx, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00191943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.01031845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090087 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, OKEx, DDEX, Liqui, Bibox, Upbit, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, IDEX, BigONE, TOPBTC, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Binance, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.