DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $210,492.00 and $2,717.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $32.15 and $7.50.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00689869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00072559 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015778 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.68, $18.94, $7.50, $50.98, $13.77, $5.60, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $51.55 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

