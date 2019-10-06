Datacoin Trading 20.5% Lower This Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $12,481.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004126 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001232 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000826 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00064228 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,161,594 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

