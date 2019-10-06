Data Transaction Token (XD) 1-Day Volume Hits $65,822.00

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Data Transaction Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, Hotbit and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Data Transaction Token has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Data Transaction Token has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $65,822.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Data Transaction Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00192628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.01040213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027689 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090625 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. The official website for Data Transaction Token is www.scroll.network . Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Data Transaction Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Data Transaction Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Data Transaction Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.