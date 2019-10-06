Data Transaction Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,805.00 (XD)

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Data Transaction Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bitinka. In the last seven days, Data Transaction Token has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Data Transaction Token has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $48,805.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00192993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.01031175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090833 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. Data Transaction Token’s official website is www.scroll.network . Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Ethfinex, IDAX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Data Transaction Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Data Transaction Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

