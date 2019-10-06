CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.39.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. 4,578,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,453. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 570.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 62.4% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

