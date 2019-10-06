CVCoin Reaches Market Cap of $929,666.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $929,666.00 and approximately $243,013.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00192418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.01032292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090635 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HADAX, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

