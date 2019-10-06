CVCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $297,988.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. CVCoin has a market cap of $982,079.00 and approximately $297,988.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, HADAX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00192993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.01031175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090833 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.