Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Get Cubic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of CUB traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.62. 143,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,452. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cubic by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,542 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cubic by 10.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cubic by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the first quarter worth $1,298,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.